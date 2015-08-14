Aug 14 Tele Columbus AG :

* Revenues in Q2 of 2015 increased by 2.3 percent year on year to 54.3 million euros ($60.57 million)

* Compared to a high normalised EBITDA of 25.4 million euros in previous year's Q2, company again showed significant growth of 9.2 percent year on year to 27.7 million euros in Q2 2015

* Confirmed guidance for full year 2015

* Tele Columbus does not expect to propose a dividend for fiscal year 2015 Source text - bit.ly/1JWErZm

