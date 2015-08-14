BRIEF-MedMira reports Q2 revenue of $193,576
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 14 NEL ASA :
* Says private placement successfully completed
* Has raised 67,500,000 Norwegian crowns ($8.20 million) in gross proceeds through a private placement of 30,000,000 new shares
* Price was 2.25 crowns per share
($1 = 8.1980 Norwegian crowns)
* biOasis Technologies Inc - Private placement has been increased from up to $3.15 million to up to $4.1 million