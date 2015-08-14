Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 14 Ecotel Communication AG :
* EBITDA in Q2 2015 totalled 1.8 million euros ($2.01 million), which is only 0.1 million euros below previous year's level
* Q2 consolidated turnover decreased slightly by 0.3 million euros to 23.7 million euros
* Confirms forecast published in 2014 annual report and continues to expect EBITDA of 7.5 million - 8.5 million euros for current business year 2015, with revenue of 90 million - 100 million euros Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8968 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order