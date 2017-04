Aug 14 Lamprell Plc

* James Moffat has decided to retire effective 30 June 2016 and will stand down as chief executive officer

* A search to find his successor is under way and an announcement in this regard will be made in due course

* Tony wright has been promoted to role of chief financial officer and has been appointed as an executive director of board with immediate effect.

* John kennedy will take on role of executive chairman for group until next annual general meeting of company in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: