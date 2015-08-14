Aug 14 Standard Bank Group Ltd
* Unaudited condensed consolidated interim results and
dividend announcement for six months ended 30 June 2015
* H1 headline earnings up 27 pct r10 529 million
* Dividend per share up 17 pvt 303 cents H114: 259 cents
* Credit loss ratio 0.99 pct H114: 1.13 pct
* H1 headline earnings per share up 27 pct to 651 cents
* Total income grew by 9 pct in H115, with net interest
income (NII) increasing by 8 pct primarily due to 16 pct
increase in average interest-earning assets, driven mainly by
growth
in lower-yielding high quality Corporate & Investment
Banking (CIB) assets
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: