Aug 14 Black Earth Farming Ltd

* Says Q2 EBITDA of $12.9 mln (6.3)

* Says total revenue and gains of $20.7mn (10.8)

* Says as of Aug. 11, wheat is approximately 60 pct harvested with an average yield of 3.8 t/Ha. Barley is 50 pct harvested with an average yield of 3.6 t/Ha Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Simon Johnson)