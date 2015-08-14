Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Aug 14 Wige Media AG :
* H1 revenue up more than 17 percent at 32.8 million euros ($37 million)
* H1 EBITDA 908,000 euros versus 951,000 euros year ago
* Outlook 2015 confirmed Source text - bit.ly/1UGR5ik Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8971 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
* Genius Brands International, Inc. announces 2016 financial results and business update