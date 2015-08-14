Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Aug 14 Blue Ocean Media SA :
* Q2 revenue 1.1 million zlotys versus 719,794 zlotys a year ago
* Q2 net profit 218,114 zlotys versus 32,323 zlotys a year ago
* Genius Brands International, Inc. announces 2016 financial results and business update