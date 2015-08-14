UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 14 Rajdy 4x4 SA :
* H1 revenue 19,000 zlotys ($5,062.21) versus 51,000 zlotys a year ago
* H1 net loss of 81,000 zlotys versus loss of 465,000 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7533 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.