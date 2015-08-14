Aug 14 William Demant

* H1 revenue 5,043 million Danish crowns ($752.89 million) versus 5,019 million crowns seen in Reuters poll

* H1 EBIT 880 million crowns versus 906 million crowns seen in Reuters poll

* Says now expect EBIT of 1.8-2.0 billion crowns for full year against a previous range of 1.7-2.0 billion crowns

* Says guidance provided does not include any impact of ongoing process to acquire Audika Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6982 Danish crowns) (Reporting By Teis Jensen)