Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 14 William Demant
* H1 revenue 5,043 million Danish crowns ($752.89 million) versus 5,019 million crowns seen in Reuters poll
* H1 EBIT 880 million crowns versus 906 million crowns seen in Reuters poll
* Says now expect EBIT of 1.8-2.0 billion crowns for full year against a previous range of 1.7-2.0 billion crowns
* Says guidance provided does not include any impact of ongoing process to acquire Audika Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6982 Danish crowns) (Reporting By Teis Jensen)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order