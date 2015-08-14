Aug 14 Vestas Wind Systems A/S

* Says appoints new President for Central Europe business unit

* Says Nils de Baar, currently vice president and head of global customer accounts at Ericsson's headquarters in Stockholm, will join Vestas on September 1

* Says current head of Central Europe unit Christoph Vogel has decided to leave Vestas for personal reasons Further company coverage: (Reporting By Copenhagen Newsroom)