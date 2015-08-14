Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 14 Asknet AG :
* H1 sales revenues fell by 12.7 percent to 36.98 million euros
* Forecast for full year 2015 once again confirmed
* H1 gross profit decreased compared to first half of 2014 by 9.4 percent to 4.76 million euros
* H1 net loss for period 0.29 million euros versus profit 0.04 million euros year ago
* H1 EBIT loss 0.29 million euros versus profit 0.04 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order