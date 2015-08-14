Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 14 MGTS :
* H1 net profit to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 5.84 billion roubles ($90.02 million) versus 4.81 billion roubles year ago
* H1 revenue to RAS of 19.51 billion roubles versus 18.81 billion roubles year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1JWTjab
Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.8725 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order