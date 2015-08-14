Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 14 Sevenet SA :
* Q4 2014/2015 revenue 15.9 million zlotys ($4.24 million)versus 19.5 million zlotys a year ago
* Q4 2014/2015 net loss 944,600 zlotys versus profit 705,600 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7476 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order