Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 14 Digital Avenue SA :
* Q2 revenue 455,161 zlotys ($121,363) versus 807,790 zlotys a year ago
* Q2 net loss 258,046 zlotys versus a loss of 392,440 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7504 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order