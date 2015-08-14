BRIEF-MedMira reports Q2 revenue of $193,576
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 14 Genmab
* Enters commercial license agreement with Novo Nordisk for Duobody technology
* Says receives 2 million dollars in upfront payment
* Says two commercial Duobody technology licenses granted to Novo Nordisk
* Says is entitled to potential development, regulatory and sales milestones of up to approximately 250 million dollars for each exclusive license, or about 200 million dollar for each non-exclusive license
* Says agreement is not expected to have a material impact on 2015 financial guidance. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Copenhagen Newsroom)
* biOasis Technologies Inc - Private placement has been increased from up to $3.15 million to up to $4.1 million