Aug 14 Genmab

* Enters commercial license agreement with Novo Nordisk for Duobody technology

* Says receives 2 million dollars in upfront payment

* Says two commercial Duobody technology licenses granted to Novo Nordisk

* Says is entitled to potential development, regulatory and sales milestones of up to approximately 250 million dollars for each exclusive license, or about 200 million dollar for each non-exclusive license

* Says agreement is not expected to have a material impact on 2015 financial guidance.