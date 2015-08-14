Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 14 Gn Store Nord
* Issue of Danish preliminary injunction of older products has no impact on the company's financial guidance for 2015
* Says Danish Eastern High Court has today issued a preliminary injunction covering certain older products on the Danish market only.
* Says the preliminary injunction is based on a request filed by William Demant's Oticon for alleged patent infringement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order