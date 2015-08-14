Aug 14 Premier Farnell Plc

* Appointment of Mark Whiteling as interim chief executive officer

* Laurence Bain steps down as CEO with immediate effect

* Mark Whiteling was previously chief financial officer ("CFO") of group

* Search process to identify a CEO has been initiated, which will evaluate both internal and external candidates

* Following Mark's appointment as interim CEO, his CFO responsibilities have been transferred to a team led by Steven Webb, general counsel and company secretary