Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Aug 14 Myhammer Holding AG :
* H1 revenue 3.762 million euros ($4.21 million) versus 3.008 million euros year ago
* H1 net loss 120,000 euros versus loss 967,000 euros year ago
* H1 operating profit 72,000 euros versus loss 807,000 euros year ago
* Sees FY 2015 revenue growth in a range of 18-24 pct compared to last year and a break-even to slightly positive operating result (EBIT, excluding one-off effects) Source text: bit.ly/1KlinU2 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8941 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
* Genius Brands International, Inc. announces 2016 financial results and business update