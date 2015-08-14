Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Aug 14 Going Public Media AG :
* H1 result was -129,000 euros (py. -109,000 euros)
* H1 parent company revenue up 4.6 pct to 1.25 million euros ($1.40 million)
* H1 consolidated sales of approximately 1.85 million euros, on the same level with previous year
* Sees FY 2015 increasing sales and a positive result Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8945 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Genius Brands International, Inc. announces 2016 financial results and business update