Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 14 2intellect.Com SA :
* Q2 revenue 612,512 zlotys ($163,223.37) versus 372,438 zlotys a year ago
* Q2 net loss 22,819 zlotys versus profit of 144,976 zlotys a year ago
