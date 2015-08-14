Aug 14 City Lodge Hotels Ltd

* Normalised headline profit before tax for group increased by 18.7% to R455.7 million; total revenue for year grew by 22.6% to R1.3 billion

* Final dividend increased by 21.7% to 230 cents, bringing total dividend for year to 460 cents per share, which is an increase of 17.7% on previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: