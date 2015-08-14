Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 14 Icom Vision Holding AS :
* Q2 revenue of 0 Czech crown versus 2.3 million Czech crowns ($95,026) a year ago
* Q2 loss after tax of 19,000 Czech crowns versus profit of 43,000 Czech crowns a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 24.2040 Czech crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order