UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 14 Intertech SA :
* Sells its participation in KB Impuls Hellas to Continental Investment SA for 0.4 million euros ($446,080.00), representing 23,160 shares of 29.35 euros each
* Says 50,000 euros paid in cash, to follow seven quarterly installments of 50,000 euros each, first to be paid Nov. 15 Source text: bit.ly/1INabxU
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8967 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.