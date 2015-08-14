Aug 14 Intertech SA :

* Sells its participation in KB Impuls Hellas to Continental Investment SA for 0.4 million euros ($446,080.00), representing 23,160 shares of 29.35 euros each

* Says 50,000 euros paid in cash, to follow seven quarterly installments of 50,000 euros each, first to be paid Nov. 15 Source text: bit.ly/1INabxU

