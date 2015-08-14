Aug 14 RNTS Media NV :

* Change in shareholdings of Sapinda Asia Ltd. and participation of Sapinda Asia ltd. in convertible bond

* Sapinda Asia ltd.'s shareholding has changed due to a number of recently settled transactions increasing its number of shares from 4,699,982 to 8,889,982 shares, 7.8 pct of share capital

* Sapinda Asia ltd also notified regulator that it has purchased convertible bonds of RNTS media for a nominal value of 25,500,000 euros ($29 million)(representing a potential capital interest of 5.3 pct in company)

