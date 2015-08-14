Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 14 Yaroslavl Radioworks :
* H1 net profit to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 625.1 million roubles ($9.63 million) versus 23.3 million roubles year ago
* H1 revenue to RAS of 3.89 billion roubles versus 2.45 billion roubles year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1hBRrss
Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.8793 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order