Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 14 Verbicom SA :
* Q2 revenue 14.9 million zlotys ($4.0 million) versus 14.5 million zlotys a year ago
* Q2 net profit 868,500 zlotys versus 271,700 zlotys a year ago
* Q2 operating profit 1.1 million zlotys versus 369,400 zlotys a year ago
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7520 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order