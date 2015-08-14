Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Aug 14 Concept Liberty Group SA :
* Q2 net profit 27,336 zlotys ($7,300) versus 321,300 zlotys a year ago
* Q2 revenue 1.7 million zlotys versus 3.9 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7584 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Genius Brands International, Inc. announces 2016 financial results and business update