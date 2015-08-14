Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 14 Columbus Capital SA :
* Q2 revenue 32,000 zlotys ($8,508.83)
* Q2 net loss of 52,970 zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7608 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order