Aug 17 Asetek A/S :

* Chairman of the Board of Directors and primary insider of Asetek A/S Sam Szteinbaum has on August 14, 2015 purchased 30,000 shares in the open market at a price of 10.45 Norwegian crowns ($1.27) per share

* Following the transaction, Sam Szteinbaum owns 136,600 shares and 39,476 warrants Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.2458 Norwegian crowns)