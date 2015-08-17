Aug 17 Tivoli A/S :

* Q2 revenue 262.9 million Danish crowns ($39.0 million) versus 235.5 million crowns year ago

* Q2 EBITDA 44.6 million crowns versus 37.8 million crowns year ago

* Revenue for 2015 is expected to be slightly above 2014 figure, about 900 million crowns

* Says group is expected to show a 2015 profit before tax between 50 million and 60 million crowns

($1 = 6.7296 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)