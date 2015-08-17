Aug 17 Conzzeta AG :

* Michael Willome to become new CEO of Conzzeta

* Previous acting CEO Ernst Baertschi will once more devote himself exclusively to his responsibilities as chairman of board of directors

* Michael Willome will take up his new position as Conzzeta CEO on Jan. 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)