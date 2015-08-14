UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 14 Pylon SA :
* Q2 revenue 432,964 zlotys ($115,568.01) versus 348,631 zlotys a year ago
* Q2 net loss 14,285 zlotys versus profit of 21,926 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7464 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.