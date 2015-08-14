Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 14 Xplus SA :
* Q2 revenue 4.3 million zlotys ($1.15 million) versus 4.4 million zlotys a year ago
* Q2 operating profit 38,856 zlotys versus 156,105 zlotys a year ago
* Q2 net loss of 195,181 zlotys versus profit of 128,203 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7463 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
