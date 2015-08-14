UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 14 SPC Group SA :
* Q2 revenue 142,159 zlotys ($37,889) versus 838,768 zlotys a year ago
* Q2 net profit 34,115 zlotys versus loss of 131,131 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7520 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.