UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 14 Formula8 SA :
* Q2 revenue 0 zlotys versus 54,370 zlotys ($14,497) year on year
* Q2 net loss of 9,382 zlotys versus loss of 25,620 zlotys year on year
Source text: bit.ly/1JgZo2y Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7505 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.