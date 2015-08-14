Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 14 Telestrada SA :
* Q2 revenue 18.2 million zlotys ($4.9 million) versus 6.6 million zlotys a year ago
* Q2 net profit 2.2 million zlotys versus 449,720 zlotys a year ago
* Q2 operating profit 2.7 million zlotys versus 629,450 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7535 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order