Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Aug 14 Astro SA :
* Q2 revenue 630,290 zlotys ($167,929.56) versus 676,316 zlotys a year ago
* Q2 net loss of 447,042 zlotys versus a loss of 395,066 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7533 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
* Genius Brands International, Inc. announces 2016 financial results and business update