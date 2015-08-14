Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Aug 14 Rotopino.Pl Sa
* Q2 revenue 8.3 million zlotys ($2.21 million) versus 7.7 million zlotys a year ago
* Q2 net loss of 339,000 zlotys versus profit of 251,000 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7555 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
* Genius Brands International, Inc. announces 2016 financial results and business update