Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Aug 14 Euroinvestment SA :
* Q2 revenue 3.1 million zlotys ($824,600) versus 2.5 million zlotys a year ago
* Q2 net loss 62,757 zlotys versus profit 49,032 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7594 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
* Genius Brands International, Inc. announces 2016 financial results and business update