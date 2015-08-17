Aug 17 Evry ASA :

* Initiates cost reductions that will affect all reporting segments

* It will affect around 500 - 550 positions in Norway and Sweden

* Restructuring has a yearly estimated cost effect of 400 million - 500 million Norwegian crowns ($48.50 million - $60.60 million)

* Provisions related to the restructuring is estimated to 260 million - 320 million crowns, and will be recognized in the third and fourth quarter of 2015

