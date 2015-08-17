Aug 17 Black Earth Farming Ltd :

* Announces agreeing a ruble working capital credit facility with VTB

* Says through credit facility, Back Earth Farming may access up to RUR 800 million for up to twelve months

* The company expects to recover up to two thirds of the interest expense through government subsidies

* Says the credit will be used to fund the company's operating expenses and to extend the sales cycle. Link to press release: here

