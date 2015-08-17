Aug 17 Quindell Plc :

* Board appointment/change of nominated adviser

* Appointment of experienced technology executive as new group chief executive officer

* Appointment of its new group chief executive, Indro Mukerjee, who will join board on Sept. 7, 2015

* Quindell is pleased to announce appointment of Peel Hunt LLP as company's nominated adviser and broker with immediate effect