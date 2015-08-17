Aug 17 Asknet AG :

* Exercise of stock option rights from warrant bond

* 50,000 new registered shares of Asknet AG were drawn to 2.00 euros per share, or an equivalent value of 100,000.00 euros

* Share capital will thereby increase from currently 5,044,283.00 euros to 5,144,283.00 euros ($5.71 million)