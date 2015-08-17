UPDATE 3-DuPont in asset deal with FMC, delays close of Dow merger
* Mann+Hummel agrees to acquire affinia group
* Mann+Hummel says terms of deal have not been disclosed
* Mann+Hummel says approximately usd 1 billion added to its top line
* Mann+Hummel says the two businesses will continue to operate separately for the foreseeable future Further coverage:
March 31 DuPont said it would sell its crop protection business to FMC Corp and buy FMC's health and nutrition unit in an asset swap deal that will give DuPont about $1.6 billion.