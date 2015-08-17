Aug 17 Ses SA :

* National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency (NOAA) signs first US government deal with SES for O3b high throughput solution

* SES to provide O3b Networks' services and ground equipment to the National Weather Service Office (WSO)

* Contract is for one year and is to be carried out in Pago Pago, American Samoa