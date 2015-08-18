Aug 18 Forbo Holding AG :

* Net sales of 554.8 million Swiss francs ($566.76 million) in first half of 2015 (prior-year period: 603.0 million francs)

* H1 EBIT decreased by 11.3 pct to 57.9 million francs (prior-year period: 65.3 million francs)

* H1 group profit from continuing operations amounted to 45.8 million francs (prior-year period: 53.6 million francs)

* Sees FY 2015 sales in local currencies to come in approximately at previous year's level

* Sees group profit from continuing operations in 2015 to be slightly lower than previous year in Swiss francs Source text: bit.ly/1UQ9Dww Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9789 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)