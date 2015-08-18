UPDATE 4-Unilever promises cash to shareholders after rebuffing Kraft approach
* Plan to sell spreads business, review dual-headed structure
Aug 18 Luzerner Kantonalbank AG :
* Sees FY 2015 result which is likely to be in line with last year (2014 according to new accounting: 181.8 million Swiss francs)
* Half-Year profit 91.4 million Swiss francs ($93.4 million). That's 3.2 million Swiss francs or 3.4 pct less than in the first half of 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9789 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Plan to sell spreads business, review dual-headed structure
* Summer gas demand forecast at 34 bcm (Updates with details throughout)
LONDON, April 6 Britain's National Grid expects low demand for electricity this summer, meaning there could be times when there is more generation than needed, the grid operator said on Thursday.