Aug 18 Luzerner Kantonalbank AG :

* Sees FY 2015 result which is likely to be in line with last year (2014 according to new accounting: 181.8 million Swiss francs)

* Half-Year profit 91.4 million Swiss francs ($93.4 million). That's 3.2 million Swiss francs or 3.4 pct less than in the first half of 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9789 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)