Aug 18 Mdxhealth SA :

* Announces positive top-line data for its liquid biopsy test for bladder cancer

* Signs agreement with Erasmus MC for bladder cancer DNA methylation markers

* Erasmus MC will receive upfront and milestone payments, and royalties on net sales on any commercialized products

* Mdxhealth and Erasmus MC also agreed to collaborate in clinical development of this and future bladder cancer tests Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)