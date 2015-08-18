Aug 18 TKH Group NV :

* Q2 revenue 353.7 million euros ($391.1 million) versus 342.7 million euros a year ago

* Q2 EBITA 37.8 million euros versus 33.6 million euros a year ago

* Q2 net profit 21.3 million euros versus 20.0 million euros a year ago

* Q2 net profit before amortisation and one-off income and expenses attributable to shareholders rises by 13.4 pct

* Sees 2015 net profit before amortisation and one-off income and expenses attributable to shareholders 93 million euros to 98 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1hJgUAf Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9043 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)